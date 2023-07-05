Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Heat Capacity
6:28 minutes
Calculate the energy to heat two cubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm³ from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables 2.8 and 3.11. (3.6)

0:31m

1
