Heat Capacity Example 1

here, it says, if the temperature of the water bath goals from 25 Calvin to 50 Kelvin, what could be said about the amount of heat? So remember we said that heat, which is Q. Is directly proportional to change in temperature. Here are temperatures going from 25 Calvin to 50 Kelvin, so it is being doubled in terms of Kelvin. And since there directly proportional, what happens to one happens to the other. With our temperature doubling, that would mean that my heat would also have to double. This means that option a would be are correct answer.

