now by rearranging the specifically capacity given above, we can solve for the amount of heat released or absorbed. Here are new specific heat capacity. Formula becomes Q equals. M times C Times Delta T For all of you pre med track students We usually say that this is equal to Q equals M. Cat, and we know that the cat is an important exam before you matriculated into medical school. So use that to help you remember it. So Q equals M cat is our new formula. Help us determine and relate the specific e capacity to the amount of heat absorbed or released in a chemical reaction.

Hide transcripts