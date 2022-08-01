Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Heat Capacity

Heat Capacity

Jules Bruno

now by rearranging the specifically capacity given above, we can solve for the amount of heat released or absorbed. Here are new specific heat capacity. Formula becomes Q equals. M times C Times Delta T For all of you pre med track students We usually say that this is equal to Q equals M. Cat, and we know that the cat is an important exam before you matriculated into medical school. So use that to help you remember it. So Q equals M cat is our new formula. Help us determine and relate the specific e capacity to the amount of heat absorbed or released in a chemical reaction.
