Equivalents Example 2

here we need to calculate the normality of 0.35 moles of magnesium ions present in 300 mL of blood. Alright, so normality equals your equivalence divided by your leaders of solution Here, we know what our leaders of solution are in a sense. We have 300 ml of blood. Blood. Is our solution here Converting that into leaders gives us .300 leaders. Now we need to figure out the number of equivalence. Remember your equivalence equals the ion charge times the moles of ions. So here the charge of magnesium is two plus. So that's two times 20.35 moles which is equal 2.7. So we have .7 equivalents. So when we do 7.7 divided by .3, that's gonna give us 2.33 Or just 3 normality. So this would be the normality of this particular solution.

Hide transcripts