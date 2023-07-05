Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistrySolutionsEquivalents
2:47 minutes
Problem 19a
Textbook Question

An intravenous solution contains 40. mEq/L of Cl⁻ and 15 mEq/L of HPO₄²⁻. If Na⁺ is the only cation in the solution, what is the Na⁺ concentration, in milliequivalents per liter?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
19
Was this helpful?
1:43m

Watch next

Master Equivalents Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:43
Equivalents Concept 1
Jules Bruno
20
00:43
Equivalents Example 1
Jules Bruno
21
00:31
Equivalents Concept 2
Jules Bruno
17
01:11
Equivalents Example 2
Jules Bruno
18
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.