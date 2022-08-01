Equivalents Concept 2

Now that we've looked at equivalence, we can talk about normality. Non normality is the concentration of ions in Equus solution. And we're going to say that normality, which uses the variable capital N, represents the number of equivalence per liter of solution. Right? So just remember we've calculated equivalents before what's equal to the ion charge times the moles of ions. Now we're going to incorporate that understanding into this idea of normality, normality equals equivalents over leaders of solution.

