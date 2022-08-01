Equivalents Example 1

calculate the number of equivalent in each of the following. Remember an equivalent equals the ion charge times the moles of ion. So for the first one, a ion charge calcium has a two plus charge. So the charges two times the moles of the ion, which is just one mole. That means we have two equivalents of calcium ion. For B, the ion charge of the phosphate ion is three minus, so that's three times the number of moles is two moles. That's six equivalents of the phosphate ion. So those will be your answers for both A and.

