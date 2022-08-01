Henry's Law Calculations Example 1

Calculate this eligibility of carbon dioxide gas, which is CO2 when it's Henry lost constant is 8.20 times 10 to the two polarities per atmosphere at a pressure of 3.29 atmospheres. All right, so we need to find solid ability of our gas. So that's s gas, which is co two equals Henry's constant times the pressure of that gas. So we're gonna plug in 8-0 times 10 to the two polarities over atmospheres Times 3.29 Atmospheres. Again, you see that units will cancel out and what do we have at the end polarity? So this would come out to be 2.70 times to the three moller. So this would be the concentration of carbon dioxide for this particular example question.

