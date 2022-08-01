Henry's Law Calculations Concept 2

So now we take a look at Henry's law at least in terms of the 2.4, we're gonna say the two point format. Henry's Law formula illustrates how changes in pressure. Yeah, can affect gas solid ability. Now we're gonna say this formula, this version is used when dealing with two pressures and with two psy abilities for giving gas. Here, we're gonna say with this formula, the units from Saudi ability can be in polarity or they can be in other units, there are in mass per volume. So Henry's Law formula, the two point form is sly ability one, which is your initial so liability over your initial pressure P one equals side ability to so your final side ability Divided by a final pressure p. two. So again we use this version when we're dealing with two side abilities or to pressures for any given gas.

