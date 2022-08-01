Henry's Law Calculations Example 2

at a pressure of 2.88 atmospheres. The sustainability of declawing methane which is CH two cl two is 20.384 mg per liter. If the cell viability decreases 2.2-5 mg per liter. What is the new pressure? Alright so here they're giving us one pressure but they're asking for a new pressure. So since this is the first pressure that's given this is p. one And since this is the second pressure that's talked about this is p. two Connected to P one. Is this solid ability Which we're gonna say is s. one And connected to the new pressure we need to find is this side ability which we call S. two. So now we're just gonna solve so we're gonna say here that S one over P. One equals S to overpay to. So then we're gonna plug in the numbers that we know. So this is .384, Divided by equals sorry billy 0.225 mg per liter, Divided by P two. Which we don't know you're going to cross multiply these two And cross multiply these two. Okay, so when we do that, what we're gonna see is we're going to have .384 mg/l Times P two equals. So when I multiply those two together has been .648 milligrams over Leaders Times atmospheres, Divide both sides now by .384 mg/l. Yeah, So these units cancel out and we'll have P two equal two atmospheres. So here P two equals 1. atmospheres as my final answer.

