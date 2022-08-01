Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistrySolutionsPercent Concentrations

Percent Concentrations Concept 1

Jules Bruno
30
Was this helpful?
Now recall that mass percent is the percentage of a given salute ingram's within a solution. Also in grams. And what we can understand is that additionally, we can use mass slash volume and volume percent formulas to express solution concentrations. Now here we're going to deal with what we call mass volume, abbreviated as M slash v percent concentration. We're going to say this represents a percentage of a given salute in grams dissolved in a given volume in milliliters of solution. So that means that our MV formula equals g of our salute, divided by ml of solution times 100%. So this will allow us to calculate the mass volume percentage for any given solution.
00:52
Percent Concentrations Concept 1
Jules Bruno
30
00:55
Percent Concentrations Example 1
Jules Bruno
20
00:26
Percent Concentrations Concept 2
Jules Bruno
20
01:22
Percent Concentrations Example 2
Jules Bruno
11
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.