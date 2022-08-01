Percent Concentrations Concept 1

Now recall that mass percent is the percentage of a given salute ingram's within a solution. Also in grams. And what we can understand is that additionally, we can use mass slash volume and volume percent formulas to express solution concentrations. Now here we're going to deal with what we call mass volume, abbreviated as M slash v percent concentration. We're going to say this represents a percentage of a given salute in grams dissolved in a given volume in milliliters of solution. So that means that our MV formula equals g of our salute, divided by ml of solution times 100%. So this will allow us to calculate the mass volume percentage for any given solution.

Hide transcripts