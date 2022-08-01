Percent Concentrations Example 2

here, we're told us 750 ml bottle of Listerine contains mls of ethanol. What is the volume volume percentage of this list during cleaning solution? All right, so, we're gonna say here, volume volume percentage equals the mls of salute, divided by the mls of solution Times 100%. So our salute is the is the ethanol. So it's 100 and 50 mls of ethanol. No, you don't need to know what the formula is here. I'm providing it, but you don't need to know it for this topic, divided by the Ml solution. Now, here's the thing. The solution is the 750 bottles of Listerine. So that's the entire amount of the bottle in terms of volume represents the volume of the solution So that the 750 mls of the solution Times 100%. So when we do that, we're gonna get here 20 as our percentage, our volume volume percentage. So here 150.0 has 46 figs. 1 50 has 26 figs. So I write it as 20 dot to signify that I have two significant figures with that volume volume percentage that I've obtained.

