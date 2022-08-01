Percent Concentrations Example 1

A solution was prepared by dissolving 13.5 g of potassium nitrate in sufficient water to produce 85 ml of solution. What is the mass volume percentage of this solution? Alright, so m so we're gonna stay here? M. V percentage equals the grams of our salute, divided by milliliters of our solution Times 100%. Here are salyut is the potassium nitrate, so that's 13.5 g of potassium nitrate, Divided by the mls of solution, which is 85 Times 100%. When we do that, we get 15.9%. As our final answer here, the answer has three sig figs, because both 13.5 and 85.0 also have three significant figures.

