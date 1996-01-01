Community Interactions Practice Problems

The fanged pitcher plant has a unique relationship with diving ants. Instead of being digested by the pitcher plants, the diving ants reside on the plants and eat nectar. Additionally, diving ants plunge into the digestive fluids in the pitcher, scuttle to the bottom, and scoop up trapped insects to devour, leaving behind uneaten body parts and ant waste. It is observed that the growth of pitcher plants that form an association with diving ants is enhanced. Therefore, the association between pitcher plants and diving insects can be regarded as