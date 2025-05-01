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7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzymes
7. Energy and Metabolism

Enzymes: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
36 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Activation Energy Calculator

Compute Eₐ or k₂ using the Arrhenius equation with steps

Enzyme Activity Calculator

Compute enzyme units, rate, and specific activity from lab assays