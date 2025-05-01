A DNA replication enzyme can process at most 90 nucleotides/min when saturated with substrate. In a low-substrate mixture, it runs at 40 nucleotides/min 40 40 for 15 15 minutes . In an oversaturated mixture, the rate falls to 80 80 nucleotides/min for the same time. How many more nucleotides are added in the oversaturated mixture than in the low-substrate mixture?