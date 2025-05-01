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22. Evolution of Populations
Genetics and Allele Frequencies
22. Evolution of Populations

Genetics and Allele Frequencies: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
33 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Hardy–Weinberg Calculator

Compute allele and genotype frequencies with χ² comparison

Allele Frequency Calculator

Calculate allele frequencies (p, q) with Hardy–Weinberg checks and visuals