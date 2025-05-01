Three possible crosses are considered for a dominant yellow allele and recessive green allele: Y Y × y y YY \(\times\) yy , Y y × Y y Yy \(\times\) Yy , and Y y × y y Yy \(\times\) yy . If one of these crosses is chosen at random with equal probability and then one offspring is chosen from that cross, what is the probability the offspring will be green? Give your answer to 2 decimal places.