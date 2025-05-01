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- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
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- Mendel's Laws(0)
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- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
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- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
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- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
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- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
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- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
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- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
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Punnett Squares: Videos & Practice Problems
A researcher compares two crosses for a trait with complete dominance: Cross 1 is and Cross 2 is . If 160 offspring are expected from each cross, how many more heterozygous offspring are expected from Cross 1 than from Cross 2?
In a cross between two heterozygous parents for one trait, each Punnett square box represents an equally probable fertilization event. What is the ratio of the probability of producing a heterozygous offspring to the probability of producing a homozygous recessive offspring?
In pea plants, a heterozygous yellow plant is crossed with a homozygous recessive green plant. If 5 offspring are produced independently, what is the probability that exactly 2 will be green? Give your answer to 2 decimal places.
For a single-gene cross using the standard 2 by 2 Punnett square, a heterozygous parent with genotype undergoes meiosis. How many distinct allele types can this parent contribute to the top or side of the Punnett square?
Three possible crosses are considered for a dominant yellow allele and recessive green allele: , , and . If one of these crosses is chosen at random with equal probability and then one offspring is chosen from that cross, what is the probability the offspring will be green? Give your answer to 2 decimal places.
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Punnett Square Calculator
Build Punnett squares (2×2 or 4×4) and get genotype/phenotype probabilities
Trihybrid Cross Calculator – Punnett Square
Solve trihybrid Punnett squares and get phenotype/genotype probabilities
Dihybrid Cross Calculator
Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns
Pedigree Analysis Calculator
Determine inheritance modes from a pedigree, calculate offspring risk, or find consanguinity risk - with diagrams