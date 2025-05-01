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Test Crosses: Videos & Practice Problems
A yellow mystery parent is test-crossed with a homozygous recessive plant. Among 40 offspring, 10 are green. Calculate the absolute difference between the observed number of green offspring and the number expected if the mystery parent were heterozygous.
A yellow mystery pea plant is crossed with a green tester of genotype . If 18 of the offspring are green, and the mystery parent follows the expected heterozygous test-cross pattern, how many total offspring were produced?
Two separate yellow mystery plants are each test-crossed with . Plant A is actually and produces 24 offspring. Plant B is actually and produces 24 offspring. How many yellow offspring are expected altogether?
A yellow mystery parent has already been test-crossed with a homozygous recessive plant, and the first 7 offspring are all yellow. If the mystery parent is actually heterozygous, what is the expected number of additional offspring needed, on average, to obtain 3 green offspring?
A yellow mystery parent is test-crossed with , producing 52 offspring: 41 yellow and 11 green. Calculate the absolute difference between the observed green count and the expected green count if the mystery parent were homozygous dominant.
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Trihybrid Cross Calculator – Punnett Square
Solve trihybrid Punnett squares and get phenotype/genotype probabilities
Genetic Linkage & Map Distance Calculator
Calculate recombination frequency, map distance, gene order, double crossovers, and interference
Dihybrid Cross Calculator
Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns