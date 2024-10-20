Using condensed structural formulas, draw three conformers of hexane.
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Draw a condensed structural formula and give the correct IUPAC name for the three alkane structural isomers with the molecular formula C5H12 .210views
How many structural isomers are possible for the molecular formula C5H11F? Draw the skeletal structure and give the IUPAC name of each compound.183views
Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw a cis and a trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:
(b) 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclopentane51views
Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw both the cis and trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:
(b) 1,3-diethylcyclobutane98views
For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.
(a) H₂C=CHCH₂CH₃85views
For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.
(d) <IMAGE>94views
For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.
(c) <IMAGE>96views
Determine whether each of the following is the cis or the trans stereoisomer:
(c) <IMAGE>124views
Determine whether each of the following is the cis or the trans stereoisomer:
(b) <IMAGE>62views
Are the following compounds structural isomers, cis–trans isomers, or enantiomers?
(c) <IMAGE> and <IMAGE>122views
For each pair of molecules, identify the pair as:
A. structural isomers.
B. the same molecule (conformational isomers).
C. cis–trans stereoisomers.
D. different molecules.
(b) <IMAGE>111views
The structure of vitamin A is shown in Problem 4.54. Is the double bond nearest the ring on the carbon chain cis or trans?181views
The vision process in animals involves the change of one double bond in retinal from its cis form to its trans form. The structures of cis and trans retinal are shown below. Label which is cis and which is trans.
<IMAGE> The retinal molecules119views