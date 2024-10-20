Give the common name for each of the following:
c. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
d. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.3)
a. 4-chlorobenzaldehyde
b. 3-chloropropionaldehyde
d. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the aldehydes and ketones that have the formula C₅H₁₀O. (12.3)
b. 2,3-dichlorobutanal
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
c. 3-chlorocyclopentanone
d. 3-methylpentanal
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following: (12.3)
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
d. 3-methylhexanal
d. 3,5-dimethylhexanal