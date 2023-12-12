Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldehydes Aldehydes are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. This functional group is bonded to at least one hydrogen atom, which distinguishes aldehydes from ketones. Common examples include formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, and they typically have distinctive odors and are used in various chemical reactions.

Ketones Ketones are organic compounds that contain a carbonyl group (C=O) located within the carbon chain, meaning it is flanked by two carbon atoms. This structural feature differentiates ketones from aldehydes. Acetone and butanone are common examples of ketones, and they are often used as solvents and in the production of various chemicals.