Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Aldehyde
An aldehyde is an organic compound characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group. Aldehydes are typically more reactive than ketones due to the accessibility of the carbonyl group, making them important in various chemical reactions and synthesis.
Recommended video:
Naming Aldehydes Example 2
Ketone
A ketone is an organic compound that contains a carbonyl group (C=O) situated between two carbon atoms, making it distinct from aldehydes. The general formula for ketones is RC(=O)R', where R and R' are hydrocarbon groups. Ketones are generally less reactive than aldehydes and are commonly found in solvents and as intermediates in organic synthesis.
Recommended video:
Carbonyl Group
The carbonyl group is a functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). It is a key feature in both aldehydes and ketones, influencing their chemical properties and reactivity. The position of the carbonyl group within a molecule determines whether it is classified as an aldehyde (terminal) or a ketone (internal), which is crucial for identifying these compounds.
Recommended video:
Functional Groups with Carbonyls Example 3