Aldehyde An aldehyde is an organic compound characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group. Aldehydes are typically more reactive than ketones due to the accessibility of the carbonyl group, making them important in various chemical reactions and synthesis.

Ketone A ketone is an organic compound that contains a carbonyl group (C=O) situated between two carbon atoms, making it distinct from aldehydes. The general formula for ketones is RC(=O)R', where R and R' are hydrocarbon groups. Ketones are generally less reactive than aldehydes and are commonly found in solvents and as intermediates in organic synthesis.