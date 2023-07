If 32.8 mL of a 0.162 M NaOH solution is required to titrate 25.0 mL of a solution of H₂SO₄, what is the molarity of the H₂SO₄ solution? H₂SO₄(aq) + 2KOH(aq) → 2H₂O(l) + K₂SO₄(aq)

Verified Solution

2m Play a video: