Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Concept 2

So remember strong acid, strong based penetrations are just spoke geometric questions dealing with asses and bases. Because of that, we can use a stoke geometric chart. Now remember the chart uses the given quantity of an acid or base in this case to determine the unknown quantity of another acid or base. Here we have hcl so hydrochloric acid reacting with barium hydroxide to produce barium chloride and water were given this volume and molar itty of barium hydroxide were given this volume of HCM. And you're looking for the missing polarity realize here that looking at this equation from a stroke, geometric viewpoint tells us that are given amount that we start with is usually in more clarity. Or it could be given to us in grants or it can be given to us in moles. Now the polarity is usually coupled with volume. So it's usually leaders of polarity, leaders of polarity leads us directly into moles of giving. And remember just like the other Starkey metric charts we've seen once, you know, your moles have given, you would do the jump where you're gonna go from, moles have given two moles of unknown. And during this jump, you have to look do a multiple comparison, which means you have to use the coefficients in the balanced equation. Once you have your moles of unknown, you can go anywhere you want, you can use that to find the polarity of the unknown or you can even use it to find the grams of unknown. So if you've seen my videos on circuit metric charts before, this is kind of like a rehash. But now looking and focusing through the lens of an acid and a base undergoing penetration. Now that we've gone over the basic parts of it that we've seen before in earlier videos. Move onto the next video. Let's take a look at the example. Question

