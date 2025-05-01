Calculate the volume, in milliliters, of a 0.150 M NaOH solution that will completely neutralize each of the following:
a. 25.0 mL of a 0.288 M HCl solution
2.53 %
3.12 %
1.63 %
3.26 %
Master Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Calculate the volume, in milliliters, of a 0.150 M NaOH solution that will completely neutralize each of the following:
a. 25.0 mL of a 0.288 M HCl solution
Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:
d. milliliters of the HBr solution required to neutralize 36.0 mL of a 0.250 M LiOH solution
One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.
c. One way to raise the pH (and restore aquatic life) is to add limestone (CaCO3). How many grams of CaCO3 are needed to neutralize 1.0 kL of the acidic water from Little Echo Pond if the acid is sulfuric acid?
H2SO4(aq) + CaCO3(s) → CO2(g) + H2O(l) + CaSO4(aq)
The daily output of stomach acid (gastric juice) is 1000 mL to 2000 mL. Prior to a meal, stomach acid (HCl) typically has a pH of 1.42.
c. The antacid milk of magnesia contains 400. mg of Mg(OH)2 per teaspoon. Write the neutralization equation, and calculate the number of milliliters of stomach acid neutralized by 1 tablespoon of milk of magnesia (1tablespoon = 3teaspoons).
How many grams of HNO3 are required to completely neutralize 110.0 mL of 0.770 M LiOH?
What is the molar mass of a 0.350 g sample of a HA acid if it requires 50.0 mL of 0.440 M Sr(OH)2 to completely neutralize it? A is used as a place holder for the unknown nonmetal of the acid.
If 32.8 mL of a 0.162 M NaOH solution is required to titrate 25.0 mL of a solution of H2SO4, what is the molarity of the H2SO4 solution?
H2SO4(aq) + 2 KOH(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + K2SO4(aq)