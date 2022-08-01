Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Example 1

So here it says, if it takes 25.13 mls a 0.3 to zero more barium hydroxide to titrate, 31 mls of a solution containing hydrochloric acid. What is the molar concentration of hydrochloric acid? Alright, so to solve this, we're gonna do the following steps. First thing we're gonna do is we're gonna convert the given quantity into moles of given are given quantity. Is this part here? Its volume of polarity. Think of this as a complete set of means multiply and remember that moles equals leaders, times more clarity. So, if I change these uh these mill leaders and to leaders and multiply them by the polarity, that will give me the moles of barium hydroxide. All right, so what I'm gonna do first is I'm gonna have .02513 leaders are converted into leaders already. Remember that the polarity means moles over leaders. So that's .3-0 moles of bearing hydroxide per one leader Leaders cancel out. And what I've just done is found the moles of given the moles of barium hydroxide. Now, step two says to do a multiple comparison to convert moles of giving it two moles of unknown. All right. So, we look at the balance equation, we put moles of barium hydroxide here on the bottom. So you can cancel out and moles of hydrochloric acid here on top. According to my balanced equation. For every one mole of barium hydroxide, we have two moles of hydrochloric acid. So these moles cancel out. Now at this point This will give me the moles of hydrochloric acid which are .0160832 moles. Mhm. Now, it says if necessary, convert the moles of unknown into the desired units. We have to go a step further. We have to find polarity. So if the polarity is required to divide the moles of unknown by its leaders. So I just found the moles of my unknown. But that's not my molar itty. That's not my Mueller concentration. I'm gonna take those moles. And I just found and been divided by its leaders. Hcl has 31 mls, which when you convert to leaders is 310.31 leaders Here. That will give me my molar itty as . moller hcl. So this will be my final answer for this particular question.

