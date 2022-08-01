Polyatomic Ions

Polly Atomic ions represent tightly bound groups made of different elements that possess in overall charge. That charge can be either positive or negative. For now, we're gonna focus on Lee on the negatively charged once. So we're gonna take a look at our Polly, Atomic, oxy and ions. These are the negatively charged Polly atomic ions that end with oxygen. And when it comes to these poly atomic occean ions, weaken. Describe them as either being try oxides or tetra oxides. Let's focus on the try oxides. First, let's focus on the fact that it's has a letter T. If we look at this portion of the periodic table, we're going to say that these foreign blue represent possible try oxides, and they also form the letter T. Now the try oxides themselves, we say when their name ends with eight, they possess three oxygen's. So again, use this to help you reinforce this. Try oxides with tea when they end. With eight, they have three oxygen's. They form the letter T on the periodic table, so they all have three oxygen. So that's B 03 C 03 n 03 and s i 03 Then we have our Tetra oxides tetra. Some of you may know what that stands for Tetra oxides when their name ends with eight they possess for oxygen's because Tetra standing for four and those are represented by phosphorous and sulfur so they would have four oxygen's soapy 04 and s Alright, we've said Oxy and Ion, So we talked about a negative charge, but we don't see it quite yet. Click on to the next video and let's take a look when we start incorporating charges with these, try oxides and tetra oxides.

Hide transcripts