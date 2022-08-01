Polyatomic Ions

up to this point. We know how Maney Oxygen's are found within our tri oxides and tetra oxides. Now it's time to take a look at how do we determine their charges? We know that our try oxides are here within this T, and we know that they're called Try oxides because they have three oxygen's to them to think about their charges. There's a pattern when we take a look at the periodic table. So starting with Group Three A, we have minus three. So this would be B 033 minus or minus three. Then we go minus two minus one. So if minus two, all those in group four a would be to minus and then you know, three would be minus one. So here we determine the charges for the try oxides when they end with the name eight, we'll get to that later on with the trust rock sides the tetroxide here, we're going to start over again. So minus three minus two minus one. So minus three year four peel minus. We determined that they have four oxygen's because their teacher oxides and this would be s to minus notice. Here we have another slot here from minus one, which represents elements within this group. Seven A. We'll talk about them later on. So at this point, we determine who are try. Oxides are and who are tetroxide Czar, how maney oxygen's they have and what their charges are. Now that we've taken a look at these different types of Polly Atomic ions, let's continue onward and take a look at additional one.

