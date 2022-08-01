Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryIonic CompoundsPolyatomic Ions

Polyatomic Ions

Jules Bruno
371
1
Was this helpful?
we now know the most common try oxides and tetra oxides. But what happens when we start messing around with the number of oxygen's they possess? Well, this is going to open up a whole new avenue of other policy, Tomic ions were going to say here, decreasing the number of oxygen's by one changes the ending to fight while keeping the overall charge the same. So up above We saw that a common tetroxide was sulfate. It's a tetroxide because it has four oxygen's and we knew that based on where it's located on the periodic table, it's charges to minus. Now in this form, it's ending. Is eight now going to decrease the number of oxygen's by just one? It becomes eso three. The overall charge stays the same. So it's two minus R eight ending now changes toe right, so s 03 to minus is solved. Fight. So right now, Yeah, So that is the difference in these poly atomic ions. So just remember, once we start manipulating the number of oxygen's, we can create a whole new Polly Atomic ion and a name associated with it. Now that we've seen this example, let's move on and look at some other Polly atomic ion
01:54
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
756
1
01:39
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
504
1
01:26
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
390
01:20
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
371
1
01:
Polyatomic Ions Example 1
Jules Bruno
367
2
03:23
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
403
2
01:26
Polyatomic Ions Example 2
Jules Bruno
282
1
01:16
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
330
1
02:31
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
381
01:08
Polyatomic Ions Example 3
Jules Bruno
230
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.