Polyatomic Ions

now the other Polly Atomic ions don't fit into predictable patterns and still must be memorized. So we're gonna start out first with the other Tetra oxides. Now, these are called the others because they don't quite fit in with the other two major tetra oxides we've covered in sulfate and phosphate. Now permanganate per magnates formula is mn 04 minus one. Then we have chrome eight, which is C R 04 to minus and then finally aqsa late, which is C 204 to minus. Now remember, they're all tetroxide because they all possess for oxygen's. But we call them the others because we have magnesium, chromium and carbon. These elements are in different places on the periodic table, so it's hard to form a real pattern with them. Then we have the other Polly atomic ions. We don't really classify them as try oxides or tetroxide because some of them don't possess that many oxygen's or any oxygen's at all. So here we have cyanide. Cyanide is CN minus. We have hydroxide, which is O H minus peroxide, which is 02 to minus. So kind of reminds us a little bit of mercury one eye on where we have in this case to oxygen's. Each one is minus one so collectively there to minus. Then we have die Chrome eight, which is a little bit similar to crow, mate. So die, meaning that we kind of double things a little bit. But here it's cr 207 to minus instead of 08 Then we have Sion eight, which is related to cyanide. Sion eight is C N Oh minus. And actually it's Oh CN minus the correct way to write it. So cyanide doesn't possess an oxygen sign. It does possess an oxygen. Then finally we have acetate ion acetate is written as C two h 30 to minus. Now this will be the predominant form that you will see but later on in chemistry may see them showing in another form. You may also see it as C H three C o minus, So just keep your eyes open. When you see either form, both of them represent the acetate ion

