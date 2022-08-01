Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryIonic CompoundsPolyatomic Ions

Polyatomic Ions

with our try oxides and tetroxide. We determine the number of oxygen's and the charges associated with them. Now let's associate those structures with names with our try oxides. We have bore raped. So bore rate would tell us that we're dealing with boron so that b b 03 three minus carbonate carbon. So that's the CO three to minus that we discovered nitrate is dealing with the nitrogen. So no three minus one and then Cilic eight Must be the silicon that we have Here s I So s I 03 to minus. So this is their full Polly Atomic ion form with the name associated with it. Now let's look at our tetra oxides. So with our tetroxide, we have phosphate which must be dealing with our phosphorus. So that is P 043 minus. And then finally sulfate, which deals with our sulfur asshole for two minus. Now these represent our most common types off Polly atomic oxygen ions. And it's important to remember them as try oxides and tetroxide because from here we can slightly change their structures and introduce ourselves to new Polly atomic ions and with them new names. So click on the next video. Let's take a look at some of the situation
