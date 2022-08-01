Entropy (Simplified) Example 1

So here the second law of thermodynamics leads us to conclude A The total energy of the universe is constant. We'll know Where did it talk about? The energy of the universe is talking about the randomness or chaos of the universe. The disorder of the universe is increasing with the passage of time. That is true. It says entropy is increasing, so over time it's going to get more and more chaotic. Universe is don't last forever, planets and stars die. This is the natural progression of the universe. The total energy, the universe is increasing with time. Again, we don't know anything about energy. That's not what the second law is related to. So both C and D. Are out. So here the answer would have to be option B.

