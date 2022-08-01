Entropy (Simplified) Concept 1

entropy which is represented by the symbol. S is the measure of disorder which is connected to randomness of molecules or chaos in general, in the universe. Um It's related to systems surroundings and the universe. Now we're going to stay connected to entropy is the second law of thermodynamics. It states that the entropy of the universe is always increasing, so chaos and disorder is always increasing. The universe stars, dies, planets break apart. It's just a normal progression of the universe. Nothing lasts forever. We're gonna say, connected to this also is the idea of spontaneity. So the second law says that the universe is entropy is always increasing. Well, all spontaneous reactions involve an increase in entropy of the universe, right? So basically this is connecting to spontaneity.

