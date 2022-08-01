Entropy (Simplified) Example 2

which one of the following processes produces a decrease in the entropy of the system boiling water to form steam. He remember boiling means we're breaking bonds as we transition from a liquid to a gas. Breaking bonds causes an increase in entropy melting ice to form water. Here, the same situation happens, we're breaking bonds in this case we're going from solid to liquid. So that's going to be an increase in entropy mixing of two gases into one container. We had one container with gases now even increased by it even more, more gas is more fun, more chaos. So this is going to increase entropy as well, freezing water to form ice. So we're going from liquid to solid. So we're forming bonds which is a decrease in entropy. So this will be our answer. Now let's look at you just to make sure that he is not an answer as well. The dissolution of solid potassium chloride and water so dissolution or dissolving and we're breaking it down so it's going from k C. L. Into its ions. So you're breaking the connection so that's breaking bonds, so that's an increase in entropy. So here only option D would be a decrease in entropy of the system.

