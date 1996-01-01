Entropy (Simplified) Concept 2

So we can say we can determine the sign of the entropy change which is delta. S. In a system by examining physical and chemical changes. Now we're going to say that our entropy change which is delta. S. Is a measure of increase or decrease in order due to chemical or physical changes. So here let's take a look at entropy and physical changes. First, we're going to say in this first image, we're transitioning from our solid to liquid to gas. We're heading in a direction where the space between the molecules is increasing and if you think about it, which is more chaotic, a solid object is sitting there on the table or a container filled with gasses that are bouncing everywhere. We'd say that gasses have the most entropy. So as we're heading from solid towards the gasses we're going to say that our entropy is increasing. That means that our delta S value is going to be positive. There's a positive change in entropy. We're going to say that this move from solid to gas is usually accompanied by an increase in our temperature. Think about it, increasing temperature on a solid would cause it to melt, increasing it further, would cause that liquid to become vaporized into gas is Now let's think about the opposite direction. If we were to decrease the temperature molecules would come closer and closer together are gasses would condense down into liquid and if we lower the temperature even more, they would freeze into a solid as we head from gas to solid, we expect a decrease in entropy. So a negative change in entropy. Alright, so now that's physical changes. Let's look at chemical changes here, we can say that we can have entropy increasing, So positive delta. S. If we are breaking bonds right? Remember chaos chaotic disorder. The more things we can break apart, the more chaotic things become, so breaking bonds is a chaotic action. We can also say if we look at this chemical reaction, we have calcium carbonate solid, it breaks apart into calcium oxide and carbon dioxide gas. It's an increase in chaos because we are breaking bonds, but it's also an increase in chaos because we just increase the moles of gas. So there's an increase in moles of gas. Remember gasses have the most entropy, their molecules are further spread apart, bouncing everywhere now, entropy decreasing. So a negative change in delta S is if we did the opposite if we're forming bonds or if we decreased the number of moles of gas here, we have one mole of nitrogen gas plus three moles of hydrogen gas. For a total of four moles of gas They combined together to give me two moles of gas here. So not only am I forming bonds, but I decreased the number of moles that I have. You don't have to have both happen, but as long as one of these is happening, That tells us if there's an increase or decrease in entropy if you're breaking bonds, it's an increase in entropy. If you're decreasing the number of moles of gas, it's a decrease in entropy. Both don't need to happen for this to be an increase, right? So keep in mind the different physical and chemical changes and how they can infect the increasing or decreasing of entropy.

