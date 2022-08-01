The Heating Curve

in this new video, we're gonna take a look at heating and cooling curves. So we're gonna say here in heating and cooling curves we have the representation of the amount of heat, absorb or release during phase changes. Now, let's pretend that this heating curve represents that of water and we call it a heating curve because you can see that over time, as our time increases going this way, our temperature is increasing. And we're gonna say here that we know that water either freezes or melts at zero degrees Celsius, and then we should know that water either start to condense or starts to boil at 100 degrees Celsius. Okay, so these are key temperatures. You need to know for water. If it were some other type of compound, um, like, let's say methanol or heck, saying you wouldn't know what they're melting or boiling points were, so they would have to tell you those numbers. Okay, so just remember, for water is expected that you do know the values of zero degrees Celsius and 100 degrees Celsius, but for other compounds, they would give it to you whether you're taking out of the quiz homework or an exam. Now we're gonna notice that at these temperatures of zero degrees Celsius and degrees Celsius are Linus flat, meaning there is no change in our temperature. Okay, so here and here there's no change in our temperature. But then, at temperatures that are not so degrees Celsius 400 degrees Celsius, our temperature does change. Now we're gonna need room, guys. So let's talk about these different phases. We know that below zero degrees Celsius, it's so cold that water will exist as a solid. So we're gonna say here that water exists as a solid up to zero degrees Celsius once it hits zero degrees Celsius, Then we're going undergoing a phase change. And what's happening here is that our solid water, which is ice, starts to melt. So on this plateau on this line here, that's not increasing. We're gonna be a solid liquid mix the solid ist slowly melting into a liquid. At this point here, all of it is melted, and now it's completely a liquid. So this part here that's increasing is all liquid. Then when we get to 100 degrees Celsius, which is right here, our water starts to boil. And again, we're undergoing another phase. Change. So on this line here we have liquid as well as gas, sometimes called vapor. Okay, so you could say a liquid gas mix or liquid vapor mix. And once we get to this end part here, all of the liquid has evaporated, and now it's all gas. So as we start to climb up again, it's all gas. Now, Now, let's talk about what's happening at each one of these spots. So here, we're gonna say, this is one, three and five. This is too. And four. All right, so we're gonna say here a few key things that we need to recognize in terms off this heating curve. So we're gonna say during face changes. So during face changes them. And we're talking about segments two and four. We're gonna say we can tell that temperature remains constant. That's pretty obvious. It's not increasing, it's flat. But here's some other things that are not as obvious because your temperature is staying constant. That means your average kinetic energy is remaining constant as well. So just remember, your average kinetic energy energy is connected to the temperature off your substance And if the temperature of the substance is not changing, so your average kinetic energy for that substance won't change either. Now, we're gonna say here that during these face changes, because this is a heating curve are particles are going to start to spread themselves out. Because if you think about it in a solid, all the particles are tightly packed together. Then as we become a liquid, they're moving around more freely. But they're still in pretty close, um, vicinity to each other. They're just sliding on top of each other. And then as we become a gas, that's when they really spread themselves out. Now, during our face changes again, which are these blue parts where the temperatures remaining constant, We're gonna say here the particles are spreading out, and that's because the kinetic energy again is not changing the average kinetic energy staying the same, and heat is being transferred into potential energy. So during phase changes, heat is transferred into potential energy. Remember, potential energy is just the energy of your position, or, in this case, the energy of your state. So solid have the lowest potential energy liquids have the next highest, and then gasses have the highest potential energy. And remember, during these face changes were going from one phase to another phase. Now, during temperature changes, what can we say? So here, during temperature changes, we're gonna say that heat energy is converted into kinetic energy. And because this is a heating curve in the temperature is increasing. We're gonna say increasing temperature would mean that we're gonna have an increase in our average kinetic energy. Finally, the last thing we talk about in terms of this heating curve is what type of equations do we use at each one of these positions were gonna say, Here are temperature is changing for segment one here, and so that's gonna be Q equals M cat. So an equals mass C represents the specific heat of the substance. Delta T is the change in temperature, so that's final minus initial temperature. Now here, water exists as a solid until it gets to zero degrees Celsius, where it starts to melt. So here the specific heat will be for the solid. Now we're all accustomed to remembering the specific heat of water when it's a liquid. But there's also specific heat of water when it's a solid, so it's ice. And when it is a gas or steam, we'll talk about the Delta H values in a moment. Remember for a line segment one. Because the temperatures change against Q equals M cat during phase changes, there is no change in temperature, so that portion of the equation drops out. It then becomes Q equals. M times Delta H I am here. Could be either in grams or moles. How do we know which one it is? We look at the units for Delta H, and here in these examples that I give to you, Delta H is have grams in them. So m in this case would represent grams. If it was Jules per mole or killing joules per mole, then M would represent moles. Now, here on this first phase change, we're going from a solid to a liquid, so that means we're melting or fusion. So another name for melting is fusion. Then in line segment three, temperature starts to change again. So it's going back to Q equals M cat on on this part of the line world liquid completely. So here this will be the specific heat for the liquid then online Segment four. Again, We're undergoing a face change, so there's no change in temperature, so Q equals. M Times Delta H On this face change. We're going from a liquid to a gas, so that represents vaporization. So we use Delta H. Vape, then finally, for the last segment, it has been completely transformed into gas, and the temperature is changing again. So Q equals M cat one more time. And here because it's a gas, we're going to use the specific heat for the gas. So that's how we look in terms of this heating curve below. We have the cooling curve. Um, check out the very next video where I go into looking at the cooling curve. But remember, if you know what the parts of the heating curve are, the cooling curve is just everything in the opposite direction.

