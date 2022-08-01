Heating and Cooling Curves

how much energy in killing jewels is required to convert a 76.4 g of acetone here, Given the molecular weight of it, um, as a liquid at negative 30 degrees Celsius toe a solid and negative 115 degrees Celsius. All right, so in this question here, we're going from negative 30 degrees Celsius to negative 115 degrees Celsius. And from the information that were provided, we should see that the melting temperature for acetone is negative 95 degrees Celsius. Now, remember that you're melting temperature and you're freezing. Point temperature happened at the same exact temperature. So basically, if we're going from solid to liquid, that represents melting. And if we're going from liquid to solid, that represents freezing. Both happened at the same temperature, so this melting temperature could also be substituted in for our freezing temperature. Now, if we think about this, we know that were negative 30 degrees Celsius, and all we're doing is getting colder. Okay, so here we have our freezing curve because the temperature is decreasing. We know at negative 95 degrees Celsius, that's one are solid. Will transition on our liquid transition into a solid Okay, so that's a face change that's happening here. Were happening at a temperature that's higher up than that. So we have to go from negative 30 degrees Celsius to negative degrees Celsius. So that's our change in temperature. That first portion will help us get our initial heat. And because the temperature is changing this Q one a equals M cat once we get to negative 95 degrees Celsius, were undergoing a face change. So now Cule equal M times Delta H off freezing. If you want to say and then we have to go all the way down to negative 1 15 which will be somewhere down here in that part right there will give us our Q three. Which again, because temperature is changing with equal M cat. So that's what we have to do. We have to calculate Q. One Q two and Q three. Add them all. It's all up together to get our Q total. Now let's calculate Q one so Q one equals M cat. Now, as we're going from negative 30 degrees Celsius to negative 95 degrees Celsius were in our liquid phase here and We're getting colder and colder until we start changing into a solid. But remember, we're in our liquid face here, so we need the specific heat off our liquid. The specific heat of our liquid is this number right here. So bring down the 76 4 g of acetone multiplied by our specific heat and then are changing temperatures Final temperature minus initial temperature. So that's negative 95 degrees Celsius minus of minus 30 degrees Celsius. Remember, a minus of a minus really means plus, so it's really negative 95 degrees Celsius plus 30 degrees Celsius. Look at how the units cancel out. At the end, my aunts will be in jewels. So when you work that out, we're gonna get negative. 10,000 726 6 jewels, which, when I change it into killer jewels well, give me negative. 10.7266 killer jewels. So that's just our Q one. Here I change it into killer jewels because when we find Q two Q tool being killer jewels, so just keep all the units consistent. So for Q two were at this portion of my face diagram now or not, my face diagram my cooling curve. So that's equal to M times Delta H. And the whole process is freezing. I remember freezing and melting happened along the same temperature. So here, when we're talking about melting another name for melting his fusion so we can use this value here. Now, notice the units a 7 to 7. Kill a Jules per mole. All right. We don't want the grams of acetone given to us. We need to change it into moles. So we have 76.4 g of acetone. It doesn't matter if you don't know what acetone looks like, because we're given the Mueller massive acetone as 58.8 g per mole. So bring those grams down, and that's equal toe. One mole of acetone grams, cancel out. And now we'll have moles, which come out to 1.31543 moles. All right, now, this is important. Fusion means that we're melting, which means we're breaking bonds. But here we're going the opposite way. We're freezing. Freezing means we're forming bonds. Forming bonds are an exa thermic process. Okay, so bond forming is excell thermic because we're freezing in exile. Thermic processes have negative Delta H values, so we're gonna use that 7.27 kg per mole. But it's gonna be negative now, because again, this is an ex a thermic process where we are freezing our acetone in order to form bonds. So don't forget the negative sign. So moles cancel out. Now we have killed jewels, which again it will be negative. So here go my killer goals for Q two. Now, finally, we have to go from Q two to Q three and Q three. Here. We're going from negative 95 degrees Celsius to negative 115 degrees Celsius. At this point, we've already undergone our face change. All the liquid has been transformed into solid, so now we need the specific heat of our solid. So the specific heat of our solid is this value right here. So that's what we're gonna bring down for our Q equals M Cat for Q three. So cute through here equals Q three equals M cat. So it's 76.4 g of acetone. The specific heat for the solid form of acetone is this value right here and its final minus initial, so that's negative 1 15 degrees Celsius minus of minus 95 degrees Celsius. Remember, minus of a minus really means that they're adding. So we'll have. Here are the jewels at this portion, which comes out to negative 25 to 1.2 jewels. And remember, one killer Jewell is equal to 1000 jewels. Okay, so that's negative to 5 to 1 to killer jewels. So we just found out what Q one waas, which was this value que two is this value and Q three is this value. So now we want cute total. So if you total comes from adding up Q one plus Q two plus Q. Three altogether. So it up each one of those values, and we're gonna get negative 22.811 killer jewels as the amount of heat that has to be released in order to form bonds. So just remember, in a cooling curve, which is what we've shown here, your Q values have to be negative because as we're cooling an object as it's freezing, it has to release the excess heat in order to form bonds. Losing that heat means it's an exile thermic process. So our Q values have to be negative in terms of their signs. And remember, fusion, which is melting, happens at the same temperature in which freezing does so if you know the entropy or Delta H A fusion giving it a negative sign represents the entropy off freezing. Knowing these things is key to finding out the final Q value that we have, so we'll continue onward with this whole idea of cooling and heating curves later on. But just keep in mind the things that we've covered up to this point when it comes to face changes and heat.

Hide transcripts