So in our discussion of the heating curve, we learned a few things. Now let's apply what we learn to the cooling curve. So from the name, we know that it is going the opposite way. But actually, before we begin talking about the cooling curve, let's go back to the heating curve. Um, let's talk about We talked about all the different portions of the heating curve, but I neglected to tell you why the links of things were different. So notice that the basic phase change from a solid to a liquid is smaller, then from a liquid to a gas. That's because when you're going from a solid to a liquid, you're basically freeing the molecules from being completely stuck together. But even in the liquid, they're still pretty close to one another, so you didn't separate them by that much of a distance. Therefore, the basic melting time is not gonna be that big. But if we're going from a liquid to a gas, you actually have to separate the molecules very far apart because in gas is, the molecules are great distances away from each other and to go from being sliding on top of each other being close together to being very separated. That requires a good amount of time, a good amount of energy. So that's why the size of this line here is much larger hoops, and it just disappeared. Okay, so that's why that line there is much larger because it takes way more energy to be absorbed in order. Go from a liquid to a gas because you're trying to spread the molecules even farther apart on. Remember, in all this process, we're taking in heat, so that means our Q will be positive. So this is an Indo thermic process where heat is being absorbed by the water so that we can break bonds in a cooling curve were releasing heat because, remember, if you're releasing heat molecules are very energetic. They're bouncing everywhere, and you're trying to cool them off. How do you that give them time to release their excess energy and they move slower, move slow enough and we'll start to stick together. So in a cooling curve, were releasing heat, so cue was negative, which would mean that we're exo thermic, and the whole point of an exile thermic process is to form bonds now if we take a look here, we could still think of this in terms of water. So at 100 degrees Celsius, water can either become vaporize where it's going from a liquid to a gas or it could start to condense. So here, remember, we have an equilibrium between liquid and gas, So liquid gas mixture. So here, that would mean that are delta h of vaporization would equal the delta H off condensation. And remember, condensation means you're going from a gas to a liquid. So you're forming bonds. So it's an exile thermic process. So it's negative. Okay, so this would be negative. Okay, so they're related to each other. I'm gonna say they're equal going to stay there directly related to each other. Then here at zero degrees Celsius, water can either start to melt, work and start to freeze. So here we can say, when we're talking about Delta H effusion, which deals with melting, we could connect that to Delta H. You're freezing. Okay. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to realize here that I gave you Delta H of fusion here and delta h of vaporization. We could change this toe freezing. All we have to do is make the sign negative, because freezing means we're making bombs for your exile. Thermic so the sun would become negative. Here, Vaporization is related is connected to condensation. And here that would mean the sign is negative. Okay, We still have at these parts. Q equals M times Delta H. But now this would doubIe delta h of condensation. And then here this will be Q m times Delta H of freezing and then here would have these temperatures changing. So those will be cubicles and cat here. Remember, where a gas completely, which would mean that this C is for gas is for the gas form. Here we are all liquid. So this see would be for the liquid version of water. And here we're solid. So see here would be for the solid form of water. As we start to look at examples and questions in the calculations that involved keep in mind some of the key features we've talked about in terms of heating curves and cooling curves, heating curves. We have to absorb energy in order to go from one phase to another. Absorbing energy means that we're endo thermic, so our values would be positive. If you're in a cooling curve, you're releasing heat in order to form bonds. So your ex a thermic So you're you're variables. Your values will be negative. Okay, you get accused that air negative at the end. So keep in mind these fundamentals, And as we look at questions apply, we learned here to answer those questions.

