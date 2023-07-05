Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Gases, Liquids and Solids
Heating and Cooling Curves
Problem 89
The following graph is a heating curve for chloroform, a solvent for fats, oils, and waxes: (3.7) d. At the following temperatures, is chloroform a solid, liquid, or gas? -80 °C, -40 °C; 25 °C; 80 °C

