At an oxygen partial pressure of 40 mmHg 40 \(\text{ mmHg}\) , hemoglobin saturation is 75 % 75\% under normal conditions but 60 % 60\% after increased P C O 2 PCO_2 and decreased pH shift the curve to the right. For blood with an oxygen-carrying capacity of 20 mL O 2 / dL 20 \(\text{ mL O}\)_2/\(\text{dL}\) , how many additional milliliters of oxygen are unloaded per deciliter because of the Bohr shift?