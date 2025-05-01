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- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
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- Introduction to Translation(0)
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- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
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- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
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- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
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Gas Exchange: Videos & Practice Problems
Oxygen partial pressure is in alveoli, in venous blood entering the lungs, and in active muscle tissue. If blood fully equilibrates with alveolar air in the lungs, what is the total drop in oxygen partial pressure from alveoli to active muscle tissue?
A blood sample contains . Each gram of fully saturated hemoglobin can carry . If hemoglobin is in pulmonary capillaries and after passing through intensely exercising muscle, how many milliliters of oxygen are unloaded per deciliter of blood? Give your answer to 2 decimal places.
At an oxygen partial pressure of , hemoglobin saturation is under normal conditions but after increased and decreased pH shift the curve to the right. For blood with an oxygen-carrying capacity of , how many additional milliliters of oxygen are unloaded per deciliter because of the Bohr shift?
Tissue carbon dioxide partial pressure is . Blood entering the tissue capillary has dissolved carbon dioxide partial pressure of . Carbonic anhydrase rapidly converts enough dissolved carbon dioxide to carbonic acid to reduce blood dissolved carbon dioxide partial pressure by . By how many mmHg does the tissue-to-blood carbon dioxide diffusion gradient increase because of this conversion?
A person has a total lung capacity of and a residual volume of . What is the vital capacity? Give your answer to 1 decimal place.
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