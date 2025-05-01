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Heart Physiology: Videos & Practice Problems
At a heart rate of 75 beats per minute, each cardiac cycle lasts 0.80 seconds. If the atrioventricular (AV) nodal delay is 0.12 seconds, what percentage of one cardiac cycle is occupied by the AV nodal delay? Round your answer to the nearest whole percent.
Blood enters a capillary bed at a pressure of 35 mmHg and leaves at a pressure of 15 mmHg. If the pressure decreases uniformly along a capillary that is 0.8 millimeters in length, what is the pressure gradient in millimeters of mercury per millimeter? Round your answer to one decimal place.
At the arterial end of a capillary, the capillary hydrostatic pressure is 34 mmHg and the plasma oncotic pressure is 26 mmHg. At the venous end, the hydrostatic pressure decreases to 16 mmHg while the oncotic pressure remains unchanged. Using the convention that positive values indicate filtration and negative values indicate reabsorption, what is the net pressure at the venous end?
A patient with reduced plasma protein concentration has a plasma oncotic pressure of 18 mmHg instead of the normal 26 mmHg. If the capillary hydrostatic pressure at the venous end is 16 mmHg, by how many millimeters of mercury does the venous‑end net pressure shift toward filtration compared with normal?
A person has a mean arterial pressure proportional to the product of cardiac output and total peripheral resistance. If cardiac output decreases by during blood loss, by what percent must total peripheral resistance increase to restore the original pressure exactly? Round to 1 decimal place.
An artery with an internal radius of 2.0 millimeters develops an atherosclerotic plaque that reduces the radius to 1.5 millimeters. Assuming that flow capacity is proportional to cross‑sectional area, what percentage of the original cross‑sectional area remains? Round your answer to the nearest whole percent.
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