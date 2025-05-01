Skip to main content
40. Circulatory System
Heart Physiology
40. Circulatory System

Heart Physiology: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
37 problems
Problem types you want to practice:

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Blood Pressure & MAP Calculator

Calculate mean arterial pressure, pulse pressure, and missing blood pressure values with steps

Cardiac Output Calculator

Calculate cardiac output, stroke volume, heart rate, cardiac index, and ejection fraction

ECG Heart Rate Calculator

Calculate ECG heart rate, QTc, rhythm rate, and ECG strip measurements

Heart Rate Zones Calculator

Calculate heart rate zones, target heart rate, max HR, Karvonen training zones, and workout plans