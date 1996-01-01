Ecology Practice Problems
An ecosystem dominated by woody trees is referred to as a ______, whereas an ecosystem dominated by grasses is called a ________.
The grassland ecosystem, which is composed of more or less 30% woody trees, is termed "___," whereas the grassland ecosystem, which consists of more or less 10% woody trees, is referred to as "___."
A _____ is a patch of land that has been facing drought because mountain ranges blocked the water-filled clouds.
Identify the option which correctly describes the sequence of the level of ecology from smallest to largest:
Ecology is the study of interactions of living organisms with the environment. Which one is the basic level of ecology?
The basic level of ecology is individual, whereas the basic unit of ecology is ______.
Soil, water, and air are ___components of the ecosystem whereas all living organisms are_____components.
Identify which of the following statements is/are true of invasive species.
P. They can cause the extinction of native plants and animals.
Q. They can cause a reduction in biodiversity.
R. They are less adapted to the environment.
S. They are considered aliens
The term that reflects the biotic and abiotic associations of an organism with its environment in terms of its diet, reproduction, and other activities is:
The non-native species which establish themselves in a local ecosystem, out-competing and dislodging the native species are called:
The number and variety of living organisms are termed "biodiversity." Which of the following factors is responsible for the greatest biodiversity in tropical rainforests?
Which of the following biomes is located at higher latitudes such as across Canada and into the interior of Alaska?
Which of the following factors does not have a direct effect on the local climate?
Identify the largest terrestrial biome that extends across North America and Eurasia
The ___ solstice occurs when the sun is located directly over the 23.5° N latitude and the ___ solstice occurs when the sun is located directly over 23.5° S latitude.
When the northern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun, it ___ this part of the earth. However, if the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun, it makes the northern hemisphere _____.
Which of the following is not one of the ocean's functions affecting the biosphere?
Upon checking a land cover map, you observed that the one side of the mountain has less plant cover compared to the other side. What could be the possible explanation for this?
The ocean serves many purposes such as carbon storage, flood control, shoreline stabilization, and diversity maintenance. These are examples of ______.
It is the study of the abundance and distribution of organisms in a population over time.
Considering that plants need sunlight, the right temperature, water, and nutrients to grow, which of the following biomes will you expect to have the lowest net primary productivity?
__________ is the area of the body of water where sunlight can penetrate through the bottom.
Many shrubs and trees in savannas are deciduous. Why do these plants drop their leaves during the dry season?
In the presence of mountains, air masses are forced to overcome a high topographic area. As the air rises, it cools and water vapor condenses, which can eventually lead to precipitation. This precipitation-triggering factor is called ______.
What is the major challenge of other smaller plants such as orchids and bromeliads in a tropical rainforest?
Due to high temperatures in the _____, water from these areas evaporates causing the warm and moist air masses to rise and flow towards the Earth's _____.
Which of the following tropical rainforest components primarily contributes to the biome's primary productivity?