Neurons and Action Potentials Practice Problems
Batrachotoxin (BTX) is an extremely potent steroidal alkaloid found in certain species of frogs. BTX irreversibly binds to _____ of nerve cells and prevents them from closing, causing paralysis and death.
The Nerve impulse is initiated by threshold stimulus. This stimulus is involved in:
During this state, the inner membrane surface becomes more positive than the outside:
Identify the options which describe the myelin sheath
P. An insulating coating on the axon of neurons
Q. It results in saltatory conduction
R. Gray neurons in the central nervous system
S. Chemical messengers that help neurons communicate
T. It decreases the speed of nerve impulse
Neurotransmitters are chemicals that transfer action membrane potential from the presynaptic to the postsynaptic membrane. After completing their functions, most neurotransmitters are deactivated by:
Neurolemma is impermeable to all ions except_____for which it is slightly permeable.
_______open in response to a voltage difference while the _____ open in response to a ligand binding.
A minimum amount of stimulus that can start an action membrane potential is called:
Botulinum toxin (BoNT) is a neurotoxin that causes paralysis by preventing the release of neurotransmitter_____at neuromuscular junction.
The depolarization of neurolemma is due to____, whereas repolarization of neuron membrane is due to____.
_____is the effect of triggering an action potential in a neuron from presynaptic neurons.
Assume that we have presynaptic cell A and presynaptic cell B that are simultaneously releasing action potentials causing two EPSPs directed toward a single postsynaptic cell C. What type of summation is this?
Neurotransmitters located in the ____________ are signaling molecules that cross the synapse and bind to ____.
During the depolarization of the membrane, what causes the decrease in the difference in voltage between the inside and outside of the neuron?
What causes an action potential to propagate in a specific direction along the axon?
Which of the following determines whether a neurotransmitter is excitatory or inhibitory?