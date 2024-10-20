Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
c. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:
c. aniline
Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
b. propylamine
Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
a. <IMAGE>
Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following: (14.5)
a. CH₃―CH₂―NH₂ + H₂O ⇌
Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine. (14.5)
<IMAGE>
b. Why is procaine hydrochloride used rather than procaine?