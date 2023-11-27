Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ammonium Salts Ammonium salts are ionic compounds formed from the reaction of ammonia with an acid. They typically consist of a positively charged ammonium ion (NH4+) and a negatively charged anion. In hair conditioners, these salts help to smooth hair by neutralizing static electricity, which can cause 'fly-away' hair.

Ionic Compounds and Solubility Ionic compounds, like ammonium salts, are generally soluble in water due to the strong electrostatic forces between the ions. However, their solubility does not imply reactivity with acids or bases. The stability of the ammonium ion in these salts means they do not readily participate in acid-base reactions, which is why they remain neutral in such environments.