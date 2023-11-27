Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
c. N-methylaniline
b. propylamine
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the amide formed in each of the following reactions:
a.
Many hair conditioners contain an ammonium salt such as the following to help prevent 'fly-away' hair. These ions will react with neither acid nor base. Provide a reason why.