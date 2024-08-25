Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine.
b. Why is procaine hydrochloride used rather than procaine?
Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:
c. aniline
Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
c. N-methylaniline
Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
b. propylamine
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the amide formed in each of the following reactions:
a.
The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.
a. Which amine groups would be able to participate in hydrogen bonding?
Many hair conditioners contain an ammonium salt such as the following to help prevent 'fly-away' hair. These ions will react with neither acid nor base. Provide a reason why.