Condensed Structural Formulas Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For example, in the case of amines, the formula indicates the presence of nitrogen and its attached groups, which is crucial for understanding their reactivity with water and acids.

Neutralization Reaction A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In the context of amines, which can act as weak bases, the reaction with a strong acid like HBr results in the formation of an ammonium salt. This concept is essential for writing the balanced equation for the neutralization of N-methylaniline with HBr.