Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formulas Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In the context of amines, these formulas help in visualizing how the functional groups interact with water and acids, facilitating the understanding of chemical reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 1:53 1:53 Condensed Formula Concept 1

Neutralization Reaction A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this case, the amine acts as a base, and HBr is the acid. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction and writing the balanced chemical equation accurately. Recommended video: Guided course 00:37 00:37 Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1