2:54 minutes 2:54 minutes Problem 14.81b Textbook Question Textbook Question Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine. (14.5)

<IMAGE> b. Why is procaine hydrochloride used rather than procaine?

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked