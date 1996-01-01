Acid-Base Introduction Concept 4

now like acids bases, sharing comments certain characteristics when placed in a quiz solutions. So here we're gonna take a look at their dissolution their taste and feel as well as their reaction with litmus paper. So we're gonna say just like acids bases ionized when placed in water. So here we have sodium hydroxide. When I place it in water it becomes sodium ion nucleus plus hydroxide ion equities. When I take strong to hydroxide and I place it in water it becomes strong to my on Aquarius plus two hydroxide ions. Aquarius. What about taste and feel? Well we're gonna say bases have a bitter taste so bitter be basis B and they are slippery to the touch. So a great example of a base is in the manufacturing of soaps. Soaps can be slippery when they're wet. Now litmus paper litmus paper reacts to the presence of the basic an ion, the hydroxide ion. So if I take red litmus paper and I dip it in a basic solution it will change the red litmus paper into blue. So be base blew Both of them have be. So that's a great way to remember the color changes associated with the base. So just remember these are the most basic characteristics of bases when you're discussing them in a quick solution

